Five Killed In Road Accident In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, April 25 (IANS) Five commuters lost their lives and another was injured in a road accident in Surubi district along Afghanistan's Kabul-Jalalabad highway.
The accident occurred on Wednesday night, Xinhua news agency reported.
The accident happened along the highway linking the capital of Kabul to eastern provinces, when a passenger vehicle veered off the road and bumped into the mountain, leaving five dead and another injured, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran posted on his X account.
The injured are now receiving treatment in a local hospital.
Fatal road accidents are common in Afghanistan due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, difficult terrains, overloading, overtaking and overspeeding.
