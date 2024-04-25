IMF issues cation regarding seizing Russian assets

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a cautionary statement regarding the potential confiscation of Russia's frozen reserves, emphasizing the necessity of legal support to mitigate risks to the global financial system. Alfred Kammer, Director of the IMF European Department, reiterated the importance of ensuring that any actions taken are in line with relevant jurisdictions and legal frameworks during a press briefing.



Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, the European Union and other G7 nations have collectively blocked an estimated USD300 billion in assets belonging to the Russian central bank. A significant portion of these funds, amounting to EUR196.6 billion (USD211 billion), is held by the Belgium-based clearinghouse Euroclear. Over the past year, these frozen assets have accrued nearly EUR4.4 billion in interest.



Kammer stressed the need for careful consideration of the implications on the international monetary system before any decision is made regarding the seizure of Russian assets. He echoed previous statements by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, emphasizing the importance of avoiding unintended consequences that could disrupt the well-functioning of the global financial architecture.



The IMF has consistently warned against Western plans to seize frozen Russian assets, citing potential risks to the stability of the global monetary system. While some Western officials advocate for the outright seizure of these assets and transferring proceeds to Ukraine, or utilizing the interest generated by the assets, the IMF emphasizes the importance of adhering to multilateral, rules-based systems to safeguard global prosperity.



The issue of confiscating Russian assets underscores broader tensions between geopolitical interests and economic stability, highlighting the delicate balance required in navigating complex international relations. As discussions continue on the fate of these frozen reserves, policymakers and financial authorities face the challenge of finding solutions that uphold legal principles while minimizing systemic risks to the global financial system.

