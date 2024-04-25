Soros criticized due to media attainment plans

(MENAFN) The planned acquisition of American radio giant Audacy by billionaire George Soros has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with a United States Congressman accusing Soros of attempting to expedite the acquisition process through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as reported by Fox News.



Soros, known for his extensive investments and political activism, has recently acquired a significant stake in Audacy, the United States' second-largest radio company. Reports suggest that Soros could potentially gain "effective control" over more than 220 radio stations across the nation through this acquisition.



Republican congressman Chip Roy of Texas has voiced his concerns over the acquisition in a letter obtained by Fox News. Roy expressed apprehension that Soros-affiliated groups are seeking FCC approval for the change in ownership without adhering to the standard regulatory process mandated by law.



Roy emphasized the importance of subjecting the transaction to rigorous FCC oversight, particularly given its implications for radio stations reaching millions of listeners nationwide, including those in Texas' 21st congressional district.



Soros' investment firm has emerged as the largest shareholder in Audacy following its acquisition of approximately USD400 million in debt during Audacy's bankruptcy proceedings. The media group, grappling with years of declining revenue, filed for bankruptcy with a staggering USD1.9 billion debt burden early last month. If the deal proceeds as planned, Soros would reportedly hold ownership stakes in broadcasters spanning 45 United States states.



Audacy, with its portfolio of 227 music, sports, and talk radio stations across 45 states, also owns CBS Radio, which operates 11 news stations including notable outlets like San Francisco's KCBS and New York's WCBS.



The controversy surrounding Soros' acquisition plans underscores broader debates about media ownership, regulatory oversight, and the influence of powerful figures in shaping the media landscape. As stakeholders weigh the implications of Soros' expanding media holdings, calls for transparency, accountability, and adherence to regulatory processes have intensified, reflecting broader concerns about corporate concentration and undue influence in the media sector.

MENAFN25042024000045015687ID1108137768