EU plans on sanctioning Russian LNG

(MENAFN) In a bid to escalate pressure on Moscow, the European Union is poised to include Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in its forthcoming sanctions package, revealed Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom ahead of a meeting with European Union counterparts. This move underscores the European Union's determination to impose stricter measures against Russia in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly linked to the conflict in Ukraine.



The proposed sanctions may encompass an import ban on Russian LNG, alongside measures aimed at curtailing the operations of what has been described as the "Russian shadow fleet."



This fleet, consisting of aging tankers, has reportedly been deployed by Russia to circumvent international sanctions restricting its crude oil exports. The European Union's deliberation on sanctioning Russian LNG comes amidst a broader effort to curb Moscow's energy-related activities, which have increasingly shifted towards Asian markets following Western restrictions.



While Brussels had previously banned the purchase of oil and petroleum products from Russia, both pipeline gas and LNG had remained unaffected by such measures. However, pressure from certain European Union member states, including Sweden, Finland, and the Baltic states, has mounted for a complete embargo on Russian LNG. Notably, Hungary has staunchly opposed such a move, highlighting the challenges in achieving unanimity within the bloc.



Despite calls for sanctions, some European Union member states remain heavily reliant on Russian LNG imports, which continue to flow into the continent via ports in Spain, Belgium, and France. This dependency was evidenced by an increase in European Union purchases of Russian LNG in 2023, despite earlier pledges to phase out fuel imports from Russia by 2027, as reported by Reuters citing the bloc's trade statistics.



However, as the European Union contemplates expanding sanctions to include Russian LNG, concerns have been raised by the European Union’s Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER). The agency cautioned against abrupt reductions in LNG imports from Russia, particularly in light of the impending cessation of pipeline gas supply from Russia later this year. This warning underscores the complex energy dynamics at play and the challenges inherent in diversifying energy sources within the European Union.



The European Union's consideration of sanctions targeting Russian LNG reflects a broader strategy to assert its stance on geopolitical issues while navigating the intricate web of energy dependencies. As tensions persist, the European Union faces the delicate task of balancing its energy security objectives with the imperative to uphold its principles and respond decisively to geopolitical developments.

MENAFN25042024000045015687ID1108137766