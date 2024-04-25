Jordan Customs Foils Attempt To Smuggle 700,000 Nutritional Supplement Pills

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 25 (Petra) - Jordan Customs personnel stationed at the Aqaba Customs Center have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 700,000 pills of nutritional supplements, which were concealed within a container destined for illicit transportation under substandard and unhygienic conditions.In a statement released by Jordan Customs, it was revealed that the entire shipment was seized and promptly handed over to the appropriate authorities for further inspection.The authorities are currently conducting thorough examinations and are poised to take the requisite legal actions against the perpetrators involved in this illicit activity.Jordan Customs reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health by staunchly preventing the infiltration of any hazardous or counterfeit substances that evade regulatory protocols mandated by competent authorities. Such materials not only pose a significant threat to the well-being of citizens but also circumvent the essential fees and prerequisites necessary for lawful importation.