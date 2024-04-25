Jordan Finalizes Human Rights Review Ahead Of UN Evaluation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 25 (Petra) Dr. Khalil Al-Abdallat, Director of the Human Rights Unit in the Prime Minister's Office, today announced that Jordan has completed its human rights review process in preparation for evaluation by the Human Rights Council.This initiative has received international commendation for the government's efforts and the effective collaboration among various state components.Speaking at a meeting organized by the Al-Hayat Rased Center for journalists, Dr. Al-Abdallat underscored the critical role of this international mechanism in the protection and advancement of human rights.He noted that Jordan's review involved substantial feedback, with around a hundred countries offering 279 recommendations. Of these, Jordan has accepted 196 and noted 83 for further consideration.Dr. Al-Abdallat emphasized that the noted recommendations, while pending, hold significant importance and are under meticulous review by the government to ensure comprehensive reporting to the United Nations ahead of the June deadline for potential adoption by the Council.Dr. Al-Abdallat lauded the collaborative efforts across government agencies, civil society, and media stakeholders, describing it as exemplary on a global scale. This collaboration is pivotal in shaping roles and responsibilities for the forthcoming phase, which involves detailed planning and execution of the recommended actions.He further highlighted the firm commitment of Jordan's highest political echelons, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to enhance human rights as part of the broader national reform and modernization agenda.According to Dr. Al-Abdallat, royal directives have catalyzed significant reforms in political, economic, and administrative systems, as well as in public sector modernization.These initiatives include substantial legislative reviews, such as evaluating the cybercrime law and amending information access laws to fortify Jordan's human rights framework.The government, he added, has approved numerous legislative measures and practices that directly align with Jordan's international commitments to human rights. These include amendments to the Constitution, Political Parties Law, Election Law, and the issuance of the Children's Law.In concluding his address, Dr. Al-Abdallat outlined the comprehensive nature of the review documents, which cover civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, as well as the rights of women, children, persons with disabilities, and refugees.Additionally, legislative updates such as the Human Trafficking Prevention Law and the establishment of an electronic platform for human rights complaints monitoring underscore the ongoing enhancements in Jordan's legal and administrative sectors.Rased Amr Al-Nawaisa, Executive Director of the Al-Hayat Center, reflected on the significance of the universal periodic review in bolstering Jordan's human rights landscape. He marked the forum as a foundational step towards launching the national human rights strategy, aimed at addressing the recommendations from the 2024 review cycle.Mr. Al-Nawaisa also stressed the vital role of the media in elevating public awareness and support for these initiatives, advocating for a unified approach with the government, parliament, and civil organizations to advance human rights in Jordan.