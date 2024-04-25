Jordan Sends New Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 25 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) has dispatched a new food aid convoy to Gaza in collaboration with the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, alongside the World Food Program (WFP).According to a statement released by JHCO on Thursday, a convoy comprising 115 trucks laden with emergency food supplies has been dispatched via the King Hussein Bridge to the Kerem Abu Salem border crossing.The aid will be distributed to the people of Gaza through partner associations and organizations within the Strip.Hussein Shibli, Secretary-General of JHCO, emphasized the critical importance of the land bridge established by Jordan for the people of Gaza, characterizing it as a vital conduit for humanitarian aid to the Strip.JHCO continues to accept cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad (No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), as well as through electronic wallets, CliQ (JHCOGAZA), eFAWATEERcom, and its official website