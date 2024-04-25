Radisson Hotel Group Strengthens Its Footprint In Delhi With The Signing Of Svelte Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Continuing its ambitious expansion plan in India, Radisson Hotel Group is excited to announce the signing of the 108-room Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals. With this signing, the Group has strengthened its stronghold in Delhi NCR where it remains the largest hotel operator with 24+ hotels across brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Inn, and Park Plaza.



Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals, promises an excellent experience, designed for travelers seeking redefined and elevated hospitality without compromising on comfort or quality. Strategically positioned in the heart of South Delhi District Centre - Saket, which is also the city's retail and entertainment hub, the hotel is accessible to prominent tourist attractions like Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, and Lodhi Gardens. With corporate hubs located in the vicinity, the hotel is poised to become the preferred destination for both business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel is expected to be operational by Q3 2024 and to generate 100+ job opportunities across functions for industry talent.



Once open, the 108-room hotel will offer guests comfortable rooms under different categories, including superior rooms, premium rooms, and suites. It further offers spacious banqueting and meeting spaces equipped with modern audio-visual facilities for hosting hassle-free conferences. With a variety of recreational amenities, including a rooftop swimming pool, fitness center, and all-day dining, guests can have an all-encompassing experience at the hotel.



"We are excited to announce the addition of Svelte Delhi, a member of Radisson Individuals, to our portfolio. This expansion reinforces our commitment to expanding our presence in key metropolitan areas allowing us to cater to the burgeoning demand for both MICE events and weddings. We are delighted to partner with Advent Hospitality and cater to the needs of modern travelers by providing them exceptional hospitality experiences." said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



"This partnership marks a significant milestone for us. It underscores our dedication to delivering the finest hospitality experiences. By collaborating with Radisson Hotel Group, we intend to elevate operations and industry standards by providing guests with an exceptional experience that truly sets us apart." said Satish Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Advent Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

