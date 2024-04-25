Elios 3 Drone Payload For UTM Introduced By Flyability And Cygnus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Flyability, in partnership with Cygnus Instruments, has unveiled a new ultrasonic thickness measurement (UTM) payload for its Elios 3 drone, revolutionizing the way industries conduct non-destructive testing (NDT). This innovative collaboration combines the expertise of Flyability in drone technology with Cygnus Instruments' leadership in ultrasonic testing, setting new standards for precision and safety in industrial inspections.



Cygnus Instruments



Cygnus Instruments, a revered leader in the field of ultrasonic testing technology, continues to drive innovation with products that support the rigorous demands of certified UT inspectors. Known for their robust and precise tools, Cygnus has significantly contributed to the development of the new UTM payload, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of reliability and functionality.



Elios 3 Drone: Redefining Accessibility and Safety



The Elios 3 drone by Flyability has already been recognized for its ability to access confined and hazardous environments, minimizing risks typically associated with manual inspections. The integration of Cygnus's UTM technology into the Elios 3 enhances the drone's capability to perform critical thickness measurements in locations that are difficult or dangerous to reach, such as high structures, inside tanks, or within complex machinery.



Key Features of the UTM Payload



Precision Measurement Capabilities: The UTM payload includes an advanced ultrasonic probe capable of delivering highly accurate thickness measurements, essential for assessing the integrity and lifespan of industrial assets.

Smart Arm with Laser Guidance: Designed for precise targeting, the smart arm allows inspectors to accurately measure specific points on an asset, even in challenging environments.

Automated Data Collection and Analysis: Measurement data is automatically captured and integrated into a digital twin of the asset, facilitating advanced analysis and long-term monitoring.



Enhancing Industrial Efficiency and Compliance



The new UTM payload not only improves safety by reducing the need for human entry into hazardous areas but also enhances efficiency by speeding up the inspection process and reducing downtime. Compliance with international standards, such as ISO 16809, is streamlined, thanks to the high-quality data collected by the payload.



Cygnus Instruments' Commitment to Excellence



Lulu Crosthwaite-Eyre, Managing Director at Cygnus Instruments, emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation: "Our collaboration with Flyability is centered on bringing our advanced UT technology to new heights literally. By integrating our ultrasonic testing solutions with the Elios 3, we are not only expanding the capabilities of drones in industrial inspections but also ensuring that these inspections are safer, more accurate, and more compliant than ever before."



Impact on Various Industries



The introduction of the UTM payload is set to have a profound impact on a range of industries, including oil and gas, maritime, construction, and utilities. Companies in these sectors can now benefit from more frequent and detailed inspections, leading to better maintenance decisions and enhanced asset management.



Future Developments and Continued Collaboration



The partnership between Flyability and Cygnus Instruments is an ongoing endeavor, with both companies committed to continuous improvement and the introduction of further advancements in drone-based ultrasonic testing technology.



Availability and Demonstrations



The UTM payload for the Elios 3 drone is now available for demonstration, with commercial availability scheduled for the third quarter of 2024. Industry professionals are encouraged to schedule a demonstration to experience firsthand the benefits of this innovative technology.

Company :-Cygnus Instruments

User :- Ivan Davis

Email :...

Url :-