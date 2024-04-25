Russian Troops Shell Two Communities In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired mortars and cannon artillery at the Snovsk and Semenivska communities of the Chernihiv region.

The Northern Regional Department of the Border Guard Service reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.



“During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of the Chernihiv region with mortars and cannon artillery. 24 explosions were recorded,” the report said.

Thus, in the Semenivka community, 19 explosions were recorded (probably from a 120-mm mortar and cannon artillery) in the direction of Khotiivka and Leonivka. In Snovsk, there were five explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Khrinivka and Kliusy.

There was no information about deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

As reported, additional defense lanes are being built on the border in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.