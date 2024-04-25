Border Guards Repel Attack Of Russian Subversive Group In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, border guards fought a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (RSG).

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports.

“The other day in the Sumy region, border guards performing a combat mission in one of the directions of the state border were ambushed by an enemy subversive reconnaissance group that illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine. A firefight broke out between the Ukrainian defenders and the enemy subversive group, which numbered more than ten people,” the statement said.

To reinforce the direction of the occupiers' attack, reserves of the State Border Guard Service units and other components of the Defense Forces were deployed, artillery and mortar units were engaged.

The coordinated actions of the border guards and other components of the Defense Forces thwarted the enemy's plans and forced the enemy to retreat.

As reported, the Defense Forces killed 1,040 Russian servicemen over the day.