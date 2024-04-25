Border Guards Repel Attack Of Russian Subversive Group In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, border guards fought a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (RSG).
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports.
“The other day in the Sumy region, border guards performing a combat mission in one of the directions of the state border were ambushed by an enemy subversive reconnaissance group that illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine. A firefight broke out between the Ukrainian defenders and the enemy subversive group, which numbered more than ten people,” the statement said. Read also:
Russians spread fake news about attack on Sumy
region
To reinforce the direction of the occupiers' attack, reserves of the State Border Guard Service units and other components of the Defense Forces were deployed, artillery and mortar units were engaged.
The coordinated actions of the border guards and other components of the Defense Forces thwarted the enemy's plans and forced the enemy to retreat.
As reported, the Defense Forces killed 1,040 Russian servicemen over the day.
MENAFN25042024000193011044ID1108137639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.