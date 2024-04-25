In Smila, 47 Houses Damaged After Rocket Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the Russian missile attack on Smila, 47 private houses were damaged in the city.

The head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, wrote about this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“The liquidation of the consequences of the missile attack on the city continues. First, about the victims. A total of six residents sought medical help. They refused to be hospitalized. According to preliminary information, 47 private houses on several streets were damaged by the blast wave and debris. Windows in a neighboring high-rise building were also smashed,” he noted.

An emergency response headquarters is working at the site.

“Repair teams have already been formed. We are expecting construction materials for priority works in the near future,” Taburets added.

As reported, this morning the enemy attacked Smila in the Cherkasy region. A critical infrastructure facility was hit.