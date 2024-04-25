Drake & Scull International presents IPO to raise capital

(MENAFN) Today marks the commencement of the subscription process for the capital increase of Drake & Scull International shares, set to run until May 10, 2024. This pivotal step is integral to the company's ongoing restructuring efforts, signaling a crucial milestone in its journey towards financial stability and growth. The subscription process, valued at 600 million dirhams and distributed across 2.4 billion shares, presents a significant opportunity for the company to bolster its capabilities and secure essential cash liquidity to execute its business plan effectively and achieve strategic objectives.



In a bid to incentivize shareholder participation, Drake & Scull International has announced a discounted subscription price of 25 fils per share. This attractive offer aims to encourage existing shareholders to capitalize on the opportunity to increase their stake in the company at a favorable rate.



The subscription process will be facilitated through the main offices of Emirates NBD, as well as select branches of the Commercial Bank of Dubai located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. To partake in the capital increase, shareholders must ensure that their names are duly registered in the company's share register maintained by the Dubai Financial Market by the deadline of April 24, 2024. Additionally, eligible shareholders must possess an investor number registered with the Dubai Financial Market, as stipulated by the company's statement.



With the launch of the subscription process, Drake & Scull International aims to garner strong investor support and pave the way for the successful implementation of its restructuring plan. By offering discounted shares and streamlining the subscription process through reputable financial institutions, the company seeks to fortify its financial position and embark on a path of sustainable growth and value creation for its stakeholders.

MENAFN25042024000045015682ID1108137630