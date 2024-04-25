Audi announces price adjustment for Indian market starting June

(MENAFN) Audi has revealed its upcoming price adjustment for the Indian market. The renowned German automaker has stated that it will raise prices for all its models available in India by 2 percent. This translates to a price increase ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 4 lakh on the ex-showroom prices. The revised prices are set to take effect from June 01, 2024.



Addressing the matter, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, remarked: “Rising inputs costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2 percent effective June 01, 2024. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our Dealer partners. As always, it’s our endeavour that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers.”



Furthermore, Audi reported sales of 7,027 units during the fiscal year 2023-24, marking an impressive overall growth of 33 percent.



Concurrently, Audi Approved: plus, the pre-owned car division of the brand, also experienced substantial growth, posting a remarkable 50 percent increase during the same period.



Audi's product portfolio in India's luxury car market is extensive, offering a wide range of options to cater to diverse customer preferences. This includes entry-level models like the Q3 SUV and the A4 sedan, as well as high-end flagship models such as the Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi RS5 Sportback, and Audi RS Q8.



Additionally, Audi has made significant strides in the electric vehicle segment, offering premium electric cars like the Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT, thereby catering to the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

