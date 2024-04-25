CM Yadav-Led MP Govt Will Run With Full Speed After LS Polls: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Government will speed up its development work once the Lok Sabha elections are over.

Addressing a public rally in Morena Lok Sabha constituency in Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said the state witnessed tremendous growth under the BJP government in the last few decades.

He said Madhya Pradesh was a BIMARU state under the Congress regime, and the BJP government made it a progressive one.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's government will run with full speed and Madhya Pradesh will see more growth after the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is contesting the election from his family bastion Guna, senior BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar, who represented Morena Lok Sabha seat twice, CM Mohan Yadav and state BJP chief, VD Sharma were present on stage.

CM Yadav, who replaced veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, completed 100 days of his government recently.

PM Modi hit out at the Congress, calling it a "problem."

"People of Madhya Pradesh eliminated the problem twice. The Congress is a problem for the progress of the country," he stated.