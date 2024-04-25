Global Village of UAE extends season after high demand for cultural experiences

(MENAFN) Global Village, renowned as one of the world's premier cultural parks and a leading family destination for a blend of culture, entertainment, and shopping, has announced a significant extension to its current season. Responding to overwhelming demand from eager visitors seeking to immerse themselves in its diverse array of entertainment destinations and cultural experiences, the park has prolonged its season by an additional 28 weeks until March 5, 2024.



This decision comes as a testament to the popularity of Global Village, as guests from far and wide express a keen interest in exploring its offerings. With its rich tapestry of cultural pavilions representing 90 cultures worldwide and over 250 food and beverage outlets, Global Village offers a unique opportunity for visitors to indulge in global cuisine and discover treasures from across the globe. Moreover, the park boasts more than 200 rides and immersive entertainment experiences within its Carnival area, promising unforgettable moments of fun and enjoyment for guests of all ages.



In an effort to further enhance the visitor experience, Global Village has extended its recent offer of free entry for children up to 12 years old. This initiative aims to provide families with added flexibility and convenience, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the park's attractions without the hassle of entry fees for their young ones.



With this extension and the accompanying offerings, Global Village encourages guests to seize the opportunity to explore its enchanting world before the season draws to a close. Whether seeking culinary delights, unique shopping experiences, or thrilling entertainment, Global Village promises an unforgettable journey filled with excitement and exceptional experiences for the whole family.

