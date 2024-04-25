               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
What US Should Do Next On National Security


4/25/2024 5:11:15 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Congress just passed - and Biden
signed
- a major national security bill. The bill has four main provisions:

  • US$61 billion for aid to Ukraine (including $13 billion to re-stock US military supplies that were previously donated)
  • $26 billion for Israel and Gaza (including $9 billion for humanitarian aid to the Gazans and others)
  • $8 billion for aid to Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific allies
  • A measure to force the Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok or else shut down operations within 270 days

    I'm actually pretty surprised this bill passed, for two reasons. First, Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, had stalled Ukraine aid for quite some time,
    under pressure
    from the MAGA movement.

    Second, the Senate looked like it was going to
    stall the passage
    of TikTok divestment. But suddenly, both obstacles seemed to evaporate, and the bill passed. The most likely reason, from what I can tell, is that
    Congressional leaders
    saw
    intelligence briefings
    that made them realize that A.) TikTok is definitely acting as both propaganda and spyware for the CCP, and B.) Putin's territorial ambitions in Europe go well beyond Ukraine.

    Although I don't agree with absolutely everything in this bill, the fact that it passed is a very good sign. It means that our leaders are, slowly and reluctantly, waking up to the magnitude of
    the overseas threat
    that America and its allies face.

    The Ukraine aid shows that although Russian propaganda
    has subverted
    much of the MAGA movement, there is still a bipartisan majority that is willing to stand up to Putin.

    The Taiwan aid, though far too small for my liking, shows that the US is starting to realize the danger of an Asian war. And even though it will certainly be challenged in court, the TikTok divestiture provision suggests that the US is not completely comfortable with the idea of its mass media becoming the instrument of hostile totalitarian governments.

    That all represents progress. But it's only a glimmer of progress, because America's major national security dilemmas remain unsolved. This bill needs to be the beginning of a more serious attitude toward national security, not simply a stopgap measure that allows us to forget about security and go back to arguing about culture wars.

    Here are what I think America's five top priorities should be:

    1. Rebuild the US defense-industrial base

    This is the most essential thing. The Allies won World War 2
    because of American manufacturing capacity ; thanks to decades of divestment, anti-manufacturing policy, and offshoring, that capacity largely no longer exists. I think it's hard to overstate the magnitude of the danger the disappearance of the Arsenal of Democracy represents to the rest of the world.

    The US is now basically incapable of making large numbers of naval vessels, missiles, or artillery shells, and we haven't yet developed the ability to make large numbers of drones (which are becoming increasingly central to modern warfare).

    The shipbuilding problem is especially acute, and people are starting to wake up. Here's
    an article in the WSJ from February , entitled“China's Shipyards Are Ready for a Protracted War. America's Aren't.”

    Here are similar articles from
    Business Insider
    and
    the US Naval Institute , to cite just a couple. But while the media is starting to get a sense of urgency, the Navy itself still seems to be in damage control/spin mode,
    canceling briefings
    in order to avoid having to talk about its shipbuilding problems.

    The US is quietly having to ask much smaller allies like Japan and South Korea, who have retained their shipbuilding abilities, to
    help out . But due to their small size, they can only make a limited difference.

    Meanwhile,
    similar problems
    exist with
    missiles ,
    artillery shells , and basically everything else a military needs. And that's not even getting into the issue of how many parts and components of what we
    do
    build are sourced from China (it's a lot).

    This has to change, and fast. By“fast” I mean“within the next three years”, not“within the next decade.” So how do we change it?

    First, we have to
    ensure consistent funding
    for defense. Currently, funding that gets
    allocated
    to the military can't actually be spent until it's
    appropriated. Which means that each year, there's
    a big Congressional fight
    over whether we're going to actually spend the money we said we're going to spend.

    Defense appropriations often get used as
    a political bargaining chip
    in budget battles by (sometimes) Democrats and (especially) Republicans. As a result, defense contractors can't count on getting their money, which adds major risk and holds up production.

    This needs to end; Congress needs to change the defense spending process so that funding can be reliably disbursed year after year without the need for regular, repeated discretionary Congressional action.

    Second, and on a related note, we need to implement
    multiyear procurement
    for defense contractors. Right now, we need a whole lot more businesses - both startups and existing businesses to commit to defense manufacturing for the next few years. But if we only pay them year by year, the risk of making that commitment is too high. So we need to
    commit to multiple years of payment , in advance.

    Third, we need to
    remove barriers to factory construction . Environmental review (NEPA and similar state laws like CEQA) should be scaled back significantly for defense manufacturing, and other burdensome regulations should be relaxed for defense manufacturing specifically.

    These should not be the only steps we take. There are a bunch of
    other ideas
    out there, such as investing in vocational education for defense manufacturing, leveraging public-private partnerships, using the Defense Production Act to relive various bottlenecks, and so on.

