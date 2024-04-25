What US Should Do Next On National Security

I don't have either the expertise or the time to evaluate each of these right now, though I plan to look at a bunch of them in depth in the future. But the key message is that we'll probably need to do a bunch of different things, all at the same time, in order to even partially restore the Arsenal of Democracy by the later part of this decade.

In addition to reviving defense manufacturing, the US needs to revive civilian manufacturing in areas that can be repurposed for defense in the event of a war with China. For example, civilian commercial shipbuilding is entirely different from naval shipbuilding, and the US does very little of that; we should try to encourage the development of a domestic shipbuilding industry, preferably with regulatory reform instead of throwing money at it (since that money could be better used for naval shipbuilding).

We need to make sure not to outsource production of“foundational” or“trailing-edge” chips to China; these are older chips not covered by export controls, which China can already easily produce in large volume, which are used a lot by the military.

And we need a commercial drone industry. Currently, China is the world leader in commercial drones, while the US has basically zero presence. We need industrial policy here; there needs to be an Inflation Reduction Act for drones, and we need regulatory changes, like designating areas where users can operate commercial drones beyond visual range.

This is not a complete list of things the US needs to do in order to become the Arsenal of Democracy again, but it should be enough to give the general idea.

2. Make Europe understand that they have to take the lead on Ukraine

The aid to Ukraine in the recent US national security bill was very good. It'll stabilize the battlefield situation, which has turned into a grinding war of position. And it demonstrates America's ongoing commitment to the transatlantic alliance.

But it's not a permanent solution. More than half of House Republicans - 112 to 101 -

voted against

the Ukraine aid portion of the bill. Despite Trump himself

softening on the bill , it's clear that a large chunk of the GOP now views Ukraine as a culture war issue, on which the true MAGA position is to oppose Ukraine aid.

Some

GOP legislators are warning

that their compatriots are being swayed by Russian propaganda, and they are correct. What this means is that Ukraine can't count on similar follow-ups to this aid bill in 2025 and beyond, no matter who wins the election - there's always the possibility that the MAGA faction will be able to block it, just as it came very close to blocking it this time.

Second, and more importantly, the US is facing a much bigger challenge: China. China's manufacturing capabilities utterly dwarf Russia's, and in fact are about as big as those of

the US and all of its allies combined .

The US has some allies in the Indo-Pacific - Japan, South Korea, Australia, and hopefully someday India - but these are not even close to being capable of taking on the Chinese juggernaut on their own.

The US needs to focus the vast majority of its resources in the Indo-Pacific if it wants to have any chance of deterring a major war. That will mean fewer resources for Ukraine.

Fortunately, Ukraine does have another major ally that is capable of checking Russia: Europe.

Together, the non-US countries of NATO have four times the population of Russia, and

ten times

its productive capacity. China is now

feeding Russia arms and supplies , meaning that it's effectively engaged in a proxy war against Europe. But even with Russia getting limited amounts of Chinese aid, Europe can outmatch the Russians if it gathers the political will to do so.

As it became clear that US aid to Ukraine had become more reliable, some European leaders - especially French President Emmanuel Macron - started taking the lead, providing a bunch of

ammunition and talking tough about possible

direct intervention

in the war.

But far more than extra shells and tough words will be needed. Ukraine needs massive amounts of air defense and drones to hold out against Russian assaults. If Europe can provide these things, Ukraine may be able to

resist until the Russians give up

and come to the bargaining table.

So the US needs to make it clear to the Europeans that US support will be patchy at best going forward. France, Germany, and the UK have to come together and commit the resources to support Ukraine for the long haul.

3. Add active liberal messaging to the information ecosystem

The TikTok divestment bill was an important milestone. Some still harbor free speech concerns, and no doubt TikTok's lawyers will claim in court that a forced change of ownership is robbing them of their constitutional rights.

But Zephyr Teachout argues convincingly that the ability to restrict foreign ownership of domestic mass media is among the most fundamental characteristics of a democracy:

But even if this logic holds up in court and the ban goes through, the defenders of liberal democracy are still at a disadvantage in the global war of ideas. Totalitarian powers like China and Russia have large, well-funded propaganda departments to tell their stories to the world; liberalism's advocates, in contrast, are largely volunteers working in their spare time.

That's why the US government should step in, and - in partnership with private citizens where possible - make the case for liberalism to the American people and to the people of the world.

My favorite historical example of this is“Don't Be a Sucker”, a 1940s film created by the US Department of War to denounce Nazi ideology and build support for the desegregation of the military:

This is propaganda, but it's not the kind of propaganda that forces people to consume it. It's simply a liberal government telling the story of what it means to be liberal.

Private citizens, of course, can and should help with this as well. Left-leaning outlets like the New York Times and MSNBC could try to push back on the anti-American narratives that have taken hold among extreme progressives and leftists, and help restore some Rooseveltian patriotism.

On the conservative side, Elon Musk and

Twitter

X may at least temporarily be allied with the faction that opposes Ukraine aid and wants to appease China, but he might eventually come around.

And the Murdochs and Fox News could do a lot more to convince the conservative world that America and our system of alliances are worth defending from the likes of Xi Jinping.

4. Solidify the alliance with India and make more effort to court Indonesia

The New Axis of China, Russia and Iran is far too powerful for the US to oppose alone; even China by itself would be too powerful for the US to handle one-on-one.

Thus, US national security relies on having strong allies. Under Biden, we've done a decent job of reinvigorating our Cold War era alliances with developed democracies in Europe and Asia.

But these are generally smallish, shrinking countries, often with severe economic problems of their own. The US needs a bigger gang if it's going to counter China.

The most important future ally, of course, by leaps and bounds, is India. A recent Carnegie Endowment report emphasizes just how much India towers above other emerging powers, both in population and in projected economic heft:

Source: Carnegie Endowment

Fortunately, India is also by far the most pro-American of the emerging powers:

Source: Carnegie Endowment

In fact, as I wrote in a post last year, India and the US are seeing a deepening engagement at both the highest levels of politics and the grassroots social and cultural level:

I don't expect India to be willing or able to ride to Taiwan's rescue in the event of a Chinese invasion later this decade. But as its economy, its military capabilities, and its friendship with other US allies like Japan grow, India will become a more and more potent ally across a wide variety of fronts.

So US leaders have to continue to push very hard for deepening integration with India - investment, trade, diplomatic coordination, military exercises, multilateral alliances and regional pacts, and so on.

And America needs to commit to continuing to take large numbers of Indian immigrants, to deepen the grassroots linkages between our societies (as well as getting America some needed talent). The first step here is to eliminate or at least weaken

per-country gaps on green cards , a relic of the 1965 immigration system that discriminates against large countries.

India is the most important emerging US ally, but there's another very important“swing states” in the Indo-Pacific that we have not done enough to court: Indonesia.

Indonesia is a very populous nation with a lot of natural resources and latent manufacturing potential. It also has an incredibly crucial geographic location for any Asian conflict, since it controls the trade routes between China and the rest of the world. Yet the US seems oddly committed to ignoring Indonesia, even as it drifts closer to the Chinese orbit.

The problem has only gotten worse since then, with the election of a new President, Prabowo Subianto, who appears to be

more pro-China than his predecessor . Meanwhile, China defeated Japan in a bidding match to build high-speed rail in Indonesia, and - unlike most of China's Belt and Road projects - it

appears to be a success .

Indonesia still cooperates militarily with the US, and worries about China's

claims on some of its waters . But the US and its Asian allies need to step up their efforts to court Indonesia economically, offering infrastructure investment and development (perhaps with American financing and Japanese construction), FDI in Indonesian manufacturing and other industries, and trade opportunities.

The US can no longer afford to treat this vitally important country as the“biggest invisible thing on Earth .”

5. Disengage from the Middle East as much as possible