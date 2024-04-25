North Korea condemns US-South Korea military drills as provocative, dangerous

(MENAFN) Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, criticized joint military exercises between South Korea and the US, describing them as "provocative" and "dangerous."



In a statement published in the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, Kim highlighted the frequency of these exercises, noting that the US has conducted over 80 rounds of military drills with its allies, while South Korea has carried out more than 60 independently.



Kim specifically pointed to exercises such as the "joint marine corps drill," "winter joint drill," and "joint air drill," accusing the US of escalating tensions in the region. She emphasized the destabilizing impact of these exercises on regional stability.



"We will continue to build up our overwhelming and most powerful military muscle to defend our sovereignty and security and regional peace," she stated.



Kim also issued a warning, asserting that North Korea would safeguard its sovereignty and regional peace against any perceived threats.



"If they attempt armed counteraction against North Korea counting on their master, they will be immediately annihilated," Kim said threatening South Korea.



South Korea and the US launched a two-week air force exercise on April 12, which included approximately 100 fighter jets, with the objective of enhancing preparedness against potential military threats from North Korea.



In response, North Korea conducted its own exercise on Tuesday, which reportedly involved multiple rocket launches and simulated nuclear counter-attacks targeting enemy locations.

