Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Can You Visit Local Branch On April 26, 2024? These Cities Will Have Lok Sabha Polls In Phase 2

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bank holiday tomorrow: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began with polling scheduled in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. The voting dates are April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. According to the RBI holiday calendar for 2024, banks in cities where polling takes place will be closed on these dates Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sanjay Raut praises 50 years of Congress rule, says 'after June 4, Modiji...'The Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 26 in Assam (Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong and Kaliabor), Bihar (Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia and Bhagalpur), Chhattisgarh (Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund and Kanker), Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu) and Karnataka (Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur and Kolar).Also Read: Lok Sabha polls phase 2: UP's 8 constituencies to witness 3-cornered fight; Hema Malini, Arun Govil among key candidatesPolls will also be held in Kerala (Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram), Manipur (Outer Manipur), Madhya Pradesh (Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul) and Maharashtra (Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani).Also Read: Bihar phase 2 Lok Sabha polls 2024: Election Commission extends vote timing amid heatwaveStates like Rajasthan (Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran), Tripura (Tripura East), Uttar Pradesh (Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura), and West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat) will also hold elections this Friday closed for three daysIt must be noted that April 27 is the fourth Saturday of the month. Therefore, most banks will remain closed on that day. This effectively means that banks in some cities will remain closed for three days, with the third day being a Sunday you need to do urgent banking work tomorrow, online access will continue without interruption. Some states have declared tomorrow a holiday to encourage voting. However, the states have ensured workers will still be paid for the day.

