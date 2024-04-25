BMW's Another All-Electric Car Launched In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Luxury car maker BMW on Thursday launched another all-electric car, BMW i5 M60 xDrive, in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,19,50,000.

The new car comes available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork and in the following metallic paintworks, which include M Brooklyn Grey, M Carbon Black, Cape York Green, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Oxide Grey, and Mineral White.

It is now available at all BMW dealerships across the country as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model.

"It brings together the legacy of eight generations of the sportiest executive sedan -- the '5', adrenaline-laden performance of 'M' and the sustainability of 'i'," Vikram Pawah, president of BMW Group India, said in a statement.

The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from the third year of operation to a maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation, according to the company,

The high-voltage battery in the BMW i5 M60 xDrive is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC), including cornering brake control (CBC), an electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, and others.

The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 230 km/hr.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11 kW (kilowatt), the company said.

The 22 kW AC Charging Professional is also available as an option.