Boubyan Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Boubyan Bank (BB) at ‘A’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.



The three-notch uplift of the LT FCR above the BSR is based on an ESL of High. Although we believe National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), as the majority owner, would assist BB if needed, the uplift for ESL reflects the high probability of sufficient and timely support from the authorities in the event of financial distress. The ESL takes into account the Kuwaiti government’s strong track record of providing assistance to banks in the event of need, the existence of a state guarantee on all deposits placed inside Kuwait, and the strong financial capacity of the government to provide support.



The Bank’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS reflects BB’s credit strengths of good asset quality, very high financing loss reserve (FLR) coverage, good capitalisation and satisfactory liquidity. The CFS is constrained by somewhat modest returns, and potential vulnerability connected to the concentrations in both borrowers and depositors; this is prevalent throughout the Kuwait banking sector.



The OPERA for Kuwait is ‘bbb’ (indicating modest risk). OPERA reflects the substantial financial buffer of the sovereign and its capacity to support the banking system in case of imbalances. It also reflects the economy’s limited diversification including high reliance on hydrocarbon exports, and considerable policy risk in view of the continued delay to pass key laws such as the debt law and other reforms. Economic performance remained steady in 2023, and growth this year is expected to remain satisfactory.



Capital ratios remained very good at end-2023, although the CAR drifted slightly lower; ratios had strengthened in 2022 following a KWD200mn rights issue. The CET-1 ratio is at a very solid level. With sound asset quality and strong FLR coverage, capital provides a good buffer for unexpected impairments.



BB’s funding and liquidity profile is satisfactory – although the level of liquid assets is low – with a stable and growing customer deposit base more than funding the financing portfolio. The customer deposit growth trend remains above the domestic market sector and the Bank continues to increase its market share. Funding has diversified over the last few years. BB has in place a senior unsecured sukuk amounting to USD750mn under the Global Medium Term sukuk (GMTN) programme. Funding is further supported by other bilateral facilities and medium-term financings.



BB’s financing asset quality is good. Non-performing financings (NPFs) against gross financings is very low. Stage 2 classified financing is also low. Financing reserve coverage is very high – as is the extended NPF coverage ratio. A large majority of FLRs are general provisions. Overall, BB is considered to have good risk absorption capacity and is conservative in allocating reserves – as are most Kuwaiti banks. Total impairment provisions were lower in 2023.



BB’s earnings strength remains adequate, with little dependence on volatile sources of income. Earnings quality is considered satisfactory. Most income is derived from BB’s financing portfolio, with little dependence on trading income from investment securities. A large majority of income is derived domestically, although UK subsidiary Bank of London and the Middle East plc (BLME) provides some diversification. Returns at the operating level are modest, as is also the case for the ROAA. However, the latter improved in 2023, reflecting slightly higher net financing income, gains on securities, higher dividends, and lower impairments. BB’s slightly weaker returns than peer banks are due to lower levels of non-financing income relative to peer banks, including low fee income, and a relatively high impairment charge. The latter reflects a conservative provisioning policy. The Bank also has a higher cost structure but has invested heavily in technology. The latter should boost efficiency going forward.



BB has a good and defensible franchise in the Kuwait banking sector. It has a particularly good retail banking franchise but is also active in the corporate market. Its asset base continues to record solid growth rates in an expanding market for Shariah-compliant banking. BLME is a small Islamic bank based in London focused on wealth management and digital banking.



BB has strong ownership through its parent bank NBK − the second largest commercial bank in Kuwait. NBK is financially strong and therefore the probability of ordinary support is very high. Such support would include capital support by participation in any rights issue as and when the Bank might choose to again increase its equity base.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates our expectation that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As financial metrics remain generally solid and the resulting BSR is at a good level, an upgrade is not seen as being likely over the next year. However, if profitability improved further, and liquid assets also increased, there could be some upward pressure.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A one-notch downgrade of the LT FCR is possible in case of a significant deterioration of BB’s standalone risk profile connected to its financial metrics, but with an emphasis on asset quality. As strong support from NBK is currently assumed, any significant financial deterioration at the parent bank level could also place downward pressure on BB’s ratings. If the operating environment was to deteriorate, the OPERA might come under pressure; should it be reduced, the ratings could fall.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in July 2014. The ratings were last updated in April 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



