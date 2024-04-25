Myanmar authorities seize large quantity of stimulant tablets in Yangon

(MENAFN) Myanmar authorities have taken decisive action against drug trafficking activities in the major city of Yangon, seizing a significant quantity of stimulant tablets, as reported by the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Thursday.



Acting on intelligence received, anti-narcotic police conducted a thorough search of a vehicle in Insein township on April 19. This operation resulted in the seizure of 100,000 stimulant tablets and two mobile phones. Furthermore, the authorities successfully apprehended two suspects believed to be involved in the illicit drug trade.



Subsequent investigations led to another breakthrough, as law enforcement officials discovered an additional 350,000 stimulant tablets at the residence of one of the suspects in Shwepyitha Township. The combined value of the confiscated drugs is estimated to exceed 450 million kyats, equivalent to approximately 214,285 U.S. dollars.



The CCDAC emphasized that both suspects implicated in the case have been formally charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, as authorities continue their efforts to combat drug-related crimes and uphold public safety. This successful operation underscores the ongoing commitment of Myanmar authorities to clamp down on drug trafficking and stem the flow of illicit substances in the region, safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of drug abuse and addiction.

