Qatar And Bangladesh Review Commerce, Investment Ties

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani met with Industrial and Investment Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H E Salman F Rahman and State Minister of Commerce of Bangladesh, H E Ahsanul Islam Titu on the sidelines of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's state visit to the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and senior officials in the private sector of Bangladesh participated in the meeting. The meeting witnessed reviewing topics of common interest, in aim to reinforce the cooperation between the two countries in commerce, investment, and industry sectors.

Minister of Commerce and Industry praised the extraordinary relations between the State of Qatar and the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and their keenness to enhance them across various sectors, which embodies the joint vision of the two countries leaderships that aim to enhance current relations, improve economic relations and bilateral investments.

He expressed his aspiration to the pivotal role the Qatari and Bangladeshi private sectors will play to contribute effectively to strengthening the bilateral relations, using potentials and opportunities available in both countries, noting to the importance of holding business forums between the two sides to seek cooperation between the business sector and Qatari and Bangladeshi companies in fields of common interest, increase investment flow, and improve partnerships in vital sectors which contribute to increasing trade exchange between the two countries, where Bangladeshi companies operating in Qatar with joint capitals exceeded 9600 companies across sectors, calling Bangladeshi companies and investors to benefit from the attractive investment and economic environment Qatar provides to foreign investments.