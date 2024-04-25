QCB Governor Meets With Alibaba Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Governor H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Joseph Tsai, Alibaba Group Co-Founder & Chairman. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global investment and financial developments.
