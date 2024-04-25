               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QCB Governor Meets With Alibaba Chairman


4/25/2024 4:38:32 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Governor H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Joseph Tsai, Alibaba Group Co-Founder & Chairman. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global investment and financial developments.

MENAFN25042024000063011010ID1108137466

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search