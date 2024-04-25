HIMSS, Allarch Healthcare Forge Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) announces a strategic partnership with Allarch Healthcare, a premier Healthcare Transformation Consulting firm based in the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC). This collaboration aims to leverage Allarch's expertise in digital healthcare transformation and alignment with Qatar's healthcare strategy, enhancing patient outcomes and operational efficiency in an ever-evolving healthcare ecosystem.

Ronan O'Connor, HIMSS Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA of HIMSS quoted“We at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) are delighted to recognise Allarch Healthcare as a Digital Health Technology Partner. This designation is reserved for organisations that have been professionally equipped with HIMSS maturity models and can guide you on your path to digital health transformation. Our Digital Health Technology Partners can help you as you progress through our maturity models and their stages with a variety of consultancy and on-site assessment and advisory services.

Allarch Healthcare's recognition as Digital Healthcare Transformation partner, reflects its expertise in innovation & healthcare informatics.