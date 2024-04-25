Boeing reveals Q1 loss despite surpassing market prospects

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, aircraft manufacturer Boeing announced a first-quarter loss of USD343 million, which, although significant, was less than what market analysts had anticipated. The company attributed this loss primarily to a decrease in deliveries resulting from production issues and operational accidents. Specifically, Boeing cited a decline in 737 deliveries and the impact of the grounding of the 737-9 model, which stemmed from an incident involving an Alaska Airlines plane on January 5.



Despite the challenges faced during the first quarter, Boeing's revenue reached USD16.57 billion, representing a 7.5 percent decrease compared to the previous year. However, this figure surpassed analysts' expectations, who had projected revenue to be USD16.24 billion. Moreover, the net loss of USD343 million was notably lower than the anticipated loss of USD709 million, according to market forecasts.



In terms of earnings per share, Boeing's performance also exceeded expectations, with a reported net loss of USD1.13 per share, compared to a loss of USD1.27 per share during the same period in 2023. Analysts had predicted a higher net loss of USD1.63 per share, according to FactSet data.



Boeing's Chief Financial Officer, Brian West, had previously cautioned on March 20 that the operational accident involving an Alaska Airlines plane on January 5 would impact the company's quarterly results. Specifically, West had warned that the incident would have ramifications on the operating margin of Boeing's commercial aviation division.



Overall, while Boeing's first-quarter financial results reflect the challenges posed by production issues and operational accidents, the company's performance surpassed market expectations. Despite facing setbacks, Boeing remains focused on addressing these challenges and navigating the evolving landscape of the aviation industry.

