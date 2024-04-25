Chinese yuan central parity rate dips slightly against US dollar on Thursday

(MENAFN) As reported by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, on Thursday, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency, known as the renminbi or yuan, experienced a slight decline of 10 pips against the U.S. dollar, settling at 7.1058. This adjustment reflects the nuanced fluctuations in the currency's valuation in relation to the U.S. dollar within China's financial markets.



Within China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan operates within a framework allowing for a degree of flexibility. Specifically, the currency is permitted to fluctuate within a range of up to 2 percent from the central parity rate established for each trading day. This flexibility enables the yuan's value to respond to prevailing market conditions and factors influencing currency demand and supply dynamics.



The determination of the central parity rate for the yuan against the U.S. dollar is a process guided by a weighted average of prices provided by designated market makers. These market makers contribute their price quotations before the commencement of trading activities in the interbank market on each business day. This approach ensures that the central parity rate accurately reflects the collective assessment of market participants regarding the yuan's value relative to the U.S. dollar, setting the initial benchmark for currency trading activities throughout the trading session.

