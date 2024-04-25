Biden inks bill to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, with actions targeting China, TikTok

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, President Joe Biden took decisive action by signing into law a bill that allocates new aid worth billions of dollars to Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, the legislation includes provisions aimed at countering China's military influence. President Biden underscored the significance of the law, emphasizing its role in providing essential support to America's allies, enabling them to defend their sovereignty against external threats.



The bill outlines a substantial aid package, with USD61 billion designated for Ukraine and USD26 billion earmarked for Israel. Furthermore, it includes USD1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, in addition to USD8 billion allocated to confront China's expanding military presence. President Biden confirmed the approval of initial arms supplies amounting to USD1 billion to Ukraine, signaling the commencement of weapon deliveries within hours.



In his remarks, President Biden highlighted the symbolic significance of the legislation in sending a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces continue to advance in Ukraine. The aid package represents a tangible demonstration of America's unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of aggression from Russian forces.



In a related development, President Biden also signed a separate law linked to the aid package, which targets the popular social media platform TikTok. The law imposes a ban on TikTok in the United States unless its parent company, the Chinese technology firm ByteDance, divests from the platform within the next nine months to a year. This measure reflects growing concerns among US lawmakers regarding potential national security risks associated with Chinese-owned technology companies operating in the United States.



Overall, President Biden's actions underscore the United States' commitment to bolstering its allies in the face of geopolitical challenges while simultaneously addressing concerns related to national security and technological sovereignty. The legislation represents a multifaceted approach aimed at advancing America's strategic interests and safeguarding its allies in an increasingly complex global landscape.

