UNRWA initiates urgent appeal for USD1.2B to aid Palestine refugees

(MENAFN) UNRWA, the United Nations agency dedicated to supporting Palestine refugees, launched a critical appeal on Wednesday for 1.2 billion U.S. dollars. This appeal is targeted at addressing the dire humanitarian crisis gripping the besieged Gaza Strip and the increasingly volatile West Bank.



The requested funding is intended to sustain humanitarian efforts throughout the remainder of the year, with a focus on providing vital support to approximately 1.7 million people in devastated Gaza and over 200,000 individuals in the West Bank, including those in East Jerusalem.



UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini underscored the gravity of the situation. "The scars of war are seen on a massive scale in Gaza. Meanwhile, violence is increasing in the West Bank," he declared.



"It is critical to support UNRWA in providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance and development services in health and education. The past months proved that there is no replacement or alternative to UNRWA," Lazzarini pointed out.



In Gaza, where the local community heavily depends on aid for basic necessities, UNRWA plays a pivotal role as a lifeline of support. The agency operates shelters accommodating over 1 million individuals, facilitates food distributions, provides essential primary healthcare services, and coordinates the logistics necessary for the delivery of aid to those in need. "Two hundred days into the war, the priority now is to bring in much-needed supplies, including food, into Gaza," Lazzarini continued.

