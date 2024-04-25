UN coordinator urges for fundamental shift in Gaza aid approach

(MENAFN) Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations' senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, issued a compelling call for a fundamental shift in approach to address the urgent needs of the civilian population in the region. Speaking before the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Kaag emphasized the necessity for a paradigm shift, stressing the imperative for a significant enhancement in both the quality and quantity of assistance and its equitable distribution within Gaza.



Kaag outlined key components essential for this paradigm shift, including the imperative of irreversible measures to facilitate safe, secure, and unimpeded delivery of aid within Gaza. Additionally, she underscored the importance of meticulous planning and timely preparations for the critical phases of early recovery and reconstruction.



Emphasizing the critical role of political will in sustaining these efforts, Kaag emphasized that effective humanitarian operations extend far beyond mere logistical metrics. She emphasized the necessity of a sustained and diversified flow of aid, encompassing essential supplies such as food and medicine, and stressed the imperative for humanitarian agencies to navigate all feasible routes and crossings to ensure comprehensive coverage across Gaza.



Kaag acknowledged certain commitments made by the Israeli government on April 5 to enhance aid delivery, in response to appeals from the UN and the broader international community. While progress in implementing some of these measures is underway, Kaag emphasized the urgent need for further definitive steps to ensure a sustained and substantive flow of both humanitarian and commercial goods into Gaza, adequately addressing the region's volume, urgency, and breadth of need.

