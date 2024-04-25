Scott Fights For Free Lawyer

(MENAFN- The Post) DOUBLE-MURDER convict Lehlohonolo Scott is fighting the government to pay a lawyer to represent him in his appeal. Scott, serving two life sentences for murdering Kamohelo Mohata and Moholobela Seetsa in 2012, says his efforts to get a state-sponsored lawyer have been repeatedly frustrated by the Registrar of the High Court, Advocate 'Mathato Sekoai. He wants to appeal both conviction and sentence. He has now filed an application in the High Court seeking an order to compel Advocate Sekoai to appoint a lawyer to represent him. He tells the court that he is representing himself in that application because the Registrar has rejected his request to pay his legal fees or appoint a lawyer for him. People who cannot fund their own legal costs can apply to the Registrar for what is called pro deo, legal representation paid for by the state. Scott says Sekoai has told him to approach Legal Aid for assistance. The Legal Aid office took a year to respond to him, verbally through correctional officers, saying it does not communicate directly with inmates. The Legal Aid also said he doesn't qualify to be their client. “I was informed that one Mrs Papali, if I recall the name well, who is the Chief Legal Aid counsel, had said that Legal Aid does not communicate with inmates so she could not write back to me,” Scott says. “Secondly, they represent people in minor cases. Thirdly, they represent indigent people of which she suggested I am not one of them.” “Fourthly, there are no prospects of success in my case hence they won't assist me.” He says the Legal Aid's fifth reason was that he has been in jail for a long time. Scott is asking the High Court to set aside Sekoai's decision and order her to facilitate pro deo services for him, saying her decision was“irregular, irrational, and unlawful”. He argues that the Registrar's role was to finance his case to finality, meaning up to the Court of Appeal. The Registrar insists that the arrangement was to provide him a lawyer until his High Court trial ended. Scott says his lawyer, Advocate Thulo Hoeane, who was paid by the state, had promised to file an appeal a day after his sentencing but he did not. He argues that the Registrar did not hear him but arbitrarily decided to end pro deo. Scott says he wrote to Acting Chief Justice 'Maseforo Mahase in 2018 soon after his conviction and sentencing seeking assistance but he never received any response. Later, he wrote to Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane in November 2020 and he received a response through Sekoai who rejected his request. Scott tells the High Court that he managed to apply to the Court of Appeal on his own but the Registrar later told him, through correctional officers, that“the Court of Appeal does not permit ordinary people to approach it”. He argues that“where justice or other public interest considerations demand, the courts have always departed from the rules without any problem”. Staff Reporter

