Press release SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Develops new Solutions for the Production of Solid-State Batteries Kahl am Main, April 25, 2024 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has received a development order for production equipment that will be used for specific production processes of new solid-state batteries and contribute to an efficient manufacturing process. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is in a unique position to develop this technology thanks to its many years of experience and expertise in the development of systems for surface treatment and coating of products with high precision and efficiency. This order represents a significant milestone for the company, especially in times of growing environmental awareness and resource conservation. Conventional lithium-ion batteries are reaching the limits of their possible energy density, while at the same time the demand for more powerful energy storage systems is increasing. Solid-state batteries promise a new era of energy storage. Thanks to the use of innovative materials and process technologies, they offer a 30% higher energy density, longer service life and faster charging times. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES uses its expertise in surface technology to industrialize the production of solid-state batteries. Dr. Stefan Rinck, CEO of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES, explains: "We are developing and building a production system with innovative process technology that will make a significant contribution to the manufacture of the new solid-state batteries. This application offers our company a promising perspective with considerable growth potential." The new solid-state batteries have the potential to significantly improve the charging speed, costs and, in particular, the range of electric cars and to develop into a global market. Dr. Rinck continues: "We are ideally positioned to drive this transformation forward and improve the production and industrialization of solid-state batteries with our machines." The production of solid-state batteries presents a number of technological and engineering challenges. These include selecting and processing the right materials, implementing specialized production processes, and ensuring precise quality control during the manufacturing process. With its expertise in surface technology, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is well equipped to overcome these challenges and offer innovative solutions for the production of such solid-state batteries. Thanks to their specific properties, solid-state batteries can increase the range of electric vehicles and boost consumer acceptance. However, they can also contribute to significant progress in development beyond electromobility, for example in mobile devices, thanks to longer runtimes and more compact designs. In the aerospace industry, they improve the performance and safety of satellites, spacecraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. In stationary energy storage, they could also buffer renewable energies such as solar and wind energy and ensure a reliable power supply. Another key aspect is their improved safety compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. As they do not contain liquid electrolyte, solid-state batteries have a lower risk of fire or thermal failure, which protects both users and the environment. The use of solid electrolytes also contributes to the longer life of solid-state batteries. This technology allows for a greater number of charge and discharge cycles, which improves the economy and sustainability of electric vehicles and other applications. In addition, solid-state batteries offer the advantage of faster charging times compared to conventional batteries. This faster charging performance increases the efficiency and usability of electric vehicles and other applications by reducing waiting times during charging and improving the overall user experience. Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets. The company's core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5





