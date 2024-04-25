EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

MPH Health Care AG: Preliminary IFRS result 2023 Equity increases by almost 30 million euros to 251.0 million euros, which corresponds to 58.62 euros per share. EBIT increases to 30.2 million euros.

25.04.2024

MPH Health Care AG: Preliminary IFRS result 2023 Equity (net asset value) increases by almost 30 million euros to 251.0 million euros, which corresponds to 58.62 euros per share. EBIT increases to 30.2 million euros. The equity ratio rises to 94.2%. Berlin, 25 April 2024 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS consolidated result for the 2023 financial year. Accordingly, equity increased from EUR 221.4 million to EUR 251.0 million. The net asset value (NAV) per share rose by 13.3% from EUR 51.72 (31 December 2022) to EUR 58.62 as of

31 December 2023. In the 2023 financial year, preliminary EBIT totalled EUR 30.2 million (previous year: EUR 29.6 million) and the IFRS net profit for the year was EUR 29.5 million (previous year: EUR 29.1 million). As of 31 December 2023, equity increased by EUR 29.6 million to EUR 251.0 million (previous year: EUR 221.4 million). The equity ratio rose to 94.2% (previous year: 93.4%) and remains at a very high level. MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are recognised as financial assets under the balance sheet item "Financial assets" and are measured at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date. The net profit for the year is mainly the result of the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the balance sheet date, resulting from the higher market prices of the investments compared to the previous year's balance sheet date.

The investments M1 Kliniken AG and CR Energy AG, which are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, were operationally successful in 2023. In the past financial year 2023, M1 Kliniken AG further expanded its market position in the field of cosmetic medicine and opened four new specialist medical centres in Germany and abroad. With the opening of the Bucharest and Sofia locations, the expansion in Eastern Europe, whose target markets are considered lucrative by the company, will continue. Sales in the "Beauty" segment rose by 18% to EUR 70.8 million (previous year: EUR 60.2 million). The EBIT margin in this segment increased from 11.7% in the previous year to 21.9%. According to the preliminary IFRS figures, the M1 Group's consolidated sales increased by around 11% to EUR 316.3 million in the 2023 financial year (previous year: EUR 285.3 million). The M1 Group's 2023 operating profit (EBIT) increased by 68% to EUR 15.7 million (previous year: EUR 9.3 million). Earnings before taxes in the 2023 financial year totalled EUR 16.4 million (previous year: EUR 10.2 million). Equity increased by EUR 0.6 million to EUR 143.7 million as of 31 December 2023 (previous year: EUR 143.1 million). The equity ratio decreased slightly from 72.6% in the previous year to 66.8%. The share price of M1 Kliniken AG rose by 23.6% from EUR 9.06 on 31 December 2022 to EUR 11.20 on 31 December 2023. CR

Energy

AG and its portfolio companies continue to benefit from the high popularity of their offerings in the markets for sustainable energy supply concepts, quality and cost-optimised housing and capital investments for broad sections of the population. According to the preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year, EBIT of EUR 65 million was achieved (previous year: EUR 76.3 million). CR Energy's cash and cash equivalents increased significantly to around EUR 19.5 million as of 31 December 2023 (previous year: EUR 16.3 million) as a result of the good performance of the investments. The equity ratio remained high at around 97%. CR Energy is increasingly involved in the areas of renewable energy supply and sustainable living, whose markets have a volume in the billions. The CR Energy AG share price fell from EUR 32.00 on 31 December 2022 to EUR 28.90 on 31 December 2023. "Despite the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine and the Middle East and the persistently high energy costs, we are confident about the development in 2024. The M1 Group will continue to drive profitable sales growth at its domestic and foreign locations. The plan is to grow from the current 61 locations to around 80-100 locations by the end of 2025. With its vertically integrated investment portfolio, CR Energy AG is very well positioned in the areas of "sustainable energy supply concepts" and "quality and cost-optimised living space". MPH AG will also be able to systematically benefit from the positive developments of the investments in the coming years," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH.

About MPH Health Care AG: MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also utilises potential outside the healthcare market in high-growth and profitable sectors.





