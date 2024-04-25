Constantin Baack Takes Over As Chief Executive Officer Of MPC Capital AG From Ulf Holländer

EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Constantin Baack takes over as Chief Executive Officer of MPC Capital AG from Ulf Holländer

25.04.2024 / 08:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release Constantin Baack takes over as Chief Executive Officer of MPC Capital AG from Ulf Holländer

Ulf Holländer hands over the position as Chief Executive Officer to Constantin Baack after 24 years on the board

Ulf Holländer transitions to the Supervisory Board Christian Schwenkenbecher joins the Management Board as Chief Client Officer Hamburg, 25 April 2024 - The Supervisory Board of Hamburg-based asset and investment manager MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) today resolved to appoint Constantin Baack (45) as Chief Executive Officer with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2024. Ulf Holländer (65) will step down from the Management Board on the best of terms after 24 years, of which he served 9 years as CEO. At the end of the Annual General Meeting, Ulf Holländer will move seamlessly to the Supervisory Board, succeeding Dr. Ottmar Gast (72). Constantin Baack has been with MPC Capital since 2008 and has been a member of the Management Board since 2015, responsible for the Shipping division. Prior to this, he held various management positions in the company in Germany and abroad. This mainly includes the launch of numerous investment structures and companies - in particular MPC Container Ships - as well as the expansion of the maritime services business. Constantin Baack began his professional career at Hamburg Süd before moving to Ernst & Young in auditing and transaction advisory. In addition, the Supervisory Board appointed Christian Schwenkenbecher (41) to the company's Management Board as Chief Client Officer. Schwenkenbecher has been Head of Institutional Sales & Products at MPC Capital since 2022. Previously, he spent 10 years in investment banking at Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe, where he was responsible for transaction and sales activities in London. Dr. Axel Schroeder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MPC Capital AG: "Ulf Holländer has had a decisive influence on our company and as CEO since 2015 has played a key role in the successful repositioning of the company. It is thanks to his outstanding work that MPC Capital is now a broadly and solidly positioned asset and investment manager. We would like to thank Ulf Holländer most sincerely for this." "We are delighted that Constantin Baack, an experienced manager from our own ranks, is now taking over as CEO. In close cooperation with Ulf Holländer and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein, Constantin Baack has driven the successful transformation of MPC Capital into a globally active investment and services group in recent years. We are convinced that MPC Capital is in the best hands with him and that a successful transition in the management of the company is ensured," says Schroeder. "At the same time, we are pleased that Christian Schwenkenbecher is joining the Management Board. With his broad experience in institutional sales, he will ideally complement the Management Board." Constantin Baack, member of the Management Board and designated CEO of MPC Capital AG: "MPC Capital stands on a very strong foundation. Therefore, we can execute on opportunities, despite the current challenging global market environment. Our daily endeavor is to be the best possible partner for our investors and clients. We see enormous development opportunities arising in particular from the accelerated energy transition and the necessary decarbonization of global trade. We need to capitalize on this potential and related opportunities," says Baack. "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its trust and Ulf Holländer for the excellent cooperation over the past years. At the same time, I look forward to working with the team to successfully develop MPC Capital further and remain a preferred partner for our stakeholders worldwide." The Management Board of MPC Capital AG will be composed as follows at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2024: Constantin Baack (Chief Executive Officer; Chairman), Dr. Philipp Lauenstein (Chief Financial Officer) and Christian Schwenkenbecher (Chief Client Officer). Ulf Holländer will join the Supervisory Board with the approval of the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2024. Contact: MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Tel. +49 40 38022-4347

Mail: ... About MPC Capital AG () MPC Capital is a global asset and investment manager for real assets in the areas of real estate, renewables and shipping. Its range of services includes the selection, initiation, development and structuring of investments, through active management to divestment. With approximately 200 employees and 30 years of experience, MPC Capital offers institutional investors access to investments in selected markets with attractive growth and return opportunities. As a responsible company with a family background that has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital contributes to meeting the financing needs to achieve global climate goals.



25.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG Palmaille 75 22767 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 380 22-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 380 22-4878 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1TNWJ4 WKN: A1TNWJ Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1888469



End of News EQS News Service