Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG (Von Nuways AG)

Q4 in line with prelims // solid FY24 guidance; chg. Einhell released Q4 results in line with prelims, showing a slowdown versusprevious quarters. Group sales decreased by 5% yoy to € 216m, bringing fullyear sales to € 972m (-6% yoy). In DACH, Einhell continued to experience asomewhat muted consumer sentiment, explaining why regional sales declinedby 8.1% yoy. Meanwhile, both Western and Eastern Europe experienced healthyyoy growth of 7.2% (Q3: 1.5% yoy) and 17.8% (Q3: 32.1% yoy), respectively,while overseas markets experienced a pronounced contraction of 16.7% yoy(Q3: 4.8% yoy), mainly driven by adverse currency translation effects(relative weakness of Australian and Canadian dollar) as well as mutedconsumer sentiment in Australia. While the gross margin rose 2.8pp yoy to 43.2% supported by easingsupply-chain constraints and higher PXC share (44% of sales or +4pp yoy),Q4 EBT fell by 31% yoy to € 12.6m, bringing full year EBT to € 75.4m (7.8%margin vs. 8.5% in FY22). This largely resulted from (1) negative operatingleverage due to fewer orders by DIY chains (high inventories built up inprevious years) and (2) PPA effects from the acquistions in Canada andThailand (adjusted for these effects EBT margin would have been c. 8%).Still, Einhell was able to exceed pre-pandemic levels (Q4'19: 4%) andmanaged to significantly reduce working capital (-28% yoy) and thus boostFCF generation in FY'23 to € 197m (eNuW: € 175m, +514% yoy), which shouldindicate fewer promotional activity going forward. The company issued a solid FY24 guidance with sales expected to grow by 6%yoy to € 1,030m (eNuW: € 1,030m, eCons: € 1,039m) partially driven by aneasier comparable base as well as easing consumer sentiment in DACH (38% ofsales), along with overseas markets (26% of sales) likely benefiting fromthe introduction / continued expansion of the Power X-Change platform g). The EBT margin is seen to come in at 7.5-8.0% (eNuW new: 7.9%,eNuw old: 8.2%), implying an EBT of € 77-82m. This should be supported bythe sustained trend towards higher-margin Power X-Change products leadingto positive mix effects, offset by higher personnel expenses stemming fromacquistions in Vietnam and Thailand and higher marketing expenses. Thelatter should strengthen Einhell's brand in preparation for entering newmarkets through the acquisition of a smaller local DIY brand and graduallyreplacing the assortment with best-in-class price/value PXC products. Against this backdrop, valuation looks undemanding, trading at 9.6x PER 24eand a 10.5% FCF yield, PT € 227, based on DCF

