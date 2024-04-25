Prince Holding Group's Chen Zhi Scholarship Clinches Silver Stevie For CSR Excellence At Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards



PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2024 - Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia's leading business groups, has clinched the Silver Stevie® Award for Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility at the 11th annual Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, a testament to its commitment through the pioneering Chen Zhi Scholarship Program . This prestigious international recognition celebrates the program's significant impact on nurturing the next generation of leaders through extensive educational support and professional development opportunities in Cambodia.





The Chen Zhi Scholarship Program commits $2 million over seven years to aid 400 Cambodian university students, fostering inclusivity and long-term growth in diverse academic fields.

Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, the visionary Chairman of Prince Holding Group , has spearheaded the scholarship program focused on education as a critical catalyst for societal advancement. His commitment broadens the scholarship to support gifted, economically disadvantaged students nationwide

Lending his namesake and patronage to the scholarship program, Chen Zhi champions broader educational access, equipping young Cambodians with the tools necessary for personal and professional development. His efforts are crucial in forging a more equitable and prosperous future, reflecting his broader vision of accessible, quality education for all.

Prince Foundation's Chen Zhi Scholarship Program has pledged $2 million over seven years to support 400 deserving Cambodian university students. The program offers full scholarships and stipends, enriching students' academic journeys across various fields, including civil engineering, media and communications, and hospitality.

Emphasizing inclusivity and long-term development, the program supports an equal number of male and female students, prioritizing candidates from non-urban areas; 75% of the scholarships are awarded to students outside of Phnom Penh. With a notable 90% continuation rate of scholarships annually, the program stands as a transformative force within the Cambodian educational landscape.

Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, said, "This Silver Stevie Award underscores the significant impact of the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program on our community and beyond. It reinforces our dedication to fostering an educated and skilled workforce, ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow. We believe in the power of education to transform lives, and this award reaffirms our mission to empower young Cambodians through learning and career opportunities."

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 22 years.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in February and March.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Prince Holding Group Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.

About Prince Foundation Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods, following the vision: "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia."

Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement and sports, and healthcare initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities, and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.

The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internships, and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.2 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.



