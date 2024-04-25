LG Electronics reports 10.8 percent drop in operating profit in Q1

(MENAFN) LG Electronics, the South Korean tech giant, reported a significant decrease in its first-quarter operating profit, citing global economic uncertainties. The company announced on Thursday that its consolidated operating profit fell by 10.8 percent compared to the previous year, amounting to 1.34 trillion won (approximately 973.2 million U.S. dollars) for the January-March period.



Although this figure surpassed market expectations of around 1.27 trillion won (approximately 922.4 million dollars), the decline in profit was notable, driven by challenging macroeconomic conditions such as high commodity prices, volatile exchange rates, rising interest rates, and a sluggish demand recovery.



Despite the profit dip, LG Electronics achieved its highest first-quarter revenue in history, with a growth of 3.3 percent to reach 21.1 trillion won (approximately 15.3 billion dollars). Net income also saw a modest increase of 7.1 percent, reaching 585.4 billion won (approximately 425.2 million dollars).



Within its business segments, the home appliance unit stood out with an operating profit of 940.3 billion won (approximately 682.9 million dollars) on revenue of 8.6 trillion won (approximately 6.2 billion dollars) during the first quarter. Both revenue and profit set new records for the first quarter, highlighting the unit's strong performance.



In the vehicle component business, LG Electronics recorded an operating profit of 52 billion won (approximately 37.8 million dollars) on revenue of 2.66 trillion won (approximately 1.9 billion dollars), representing an 11.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



Meanwhile, the TV-manufacturing division reported an operating profit of 132.2 billion won (approximately 96 million dollars) on revenue of 3.49 trillion won (approximately 2.5 billion dollars). Additionally, the business solutions unit achieved an operating profit of 12.8 billion won (approximately 9.3 million dollars) on revenue of 1.57 trillion won (approximately 1.1 billion dollars).

