So called ‘neutral Switzerland’ blocks USD14 billion worth of Russian assets

(MENAFN) Switzerland has disclosed that it is currently holding an estimated 13 billion francs (USD14.3 billion) worth of Russian assets frozen in its financial institutions. The Swiss national agency responsible for overseeing sanctions revealed this information on Tuesday, indicating that approximately half of these assets belong to the Russian state, while the other half is owned by private individuals.



While the value of Russia's state assets remains stable, Swiss authorities noted a significant decrease in the value of privately owned funds. According to the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), as of the end of December, a total of 5.8 billion francs (USD6.3 billion) in funds and properties belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals or entities were frozen in Switzerland. This represents a decline of 1.7 billion francs (USD1.9 billion) from the previous year.



SECO attributed this decrease to the loss in value of certain blocked assets, particularly securities related to Russia, as a result of international sanctions imposed on the country.



Additionally, Switzerland has blocked 7.24 billion francs (USD7.9 billion) in assets belonging to the Russian central bank.



Last year, Swiss authorities announced the freezing of an additional 580 million francs (USD636 million) in financial assets and two more properties following their own investigations and detailed clarifications by banks. The current estimate includes various assets such as properties, luxury cars, artworks, furniture, and musical instruments belonging to sanctioned Russians.



Furthermore, the agency disclosed that 140 million francs (USD153.5 million) in frozen funds had been released after further investigations found that the legal requirements for their freezing were not met.

