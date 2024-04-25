German government increases growth predictions despite loss of competitiveness

(MENAFN) In an announcement made on Wednesday, the German government revised its growth forecast for the current year, increasing it marginally from 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent. However, amidst this modest upward adjustment, officials acknowledged concerns regarding the "loss of competitiveness" within Europe's largest economy. This acknowledgment comes against the backdrop of Germany experiencing a GDP decline of 0.3 percent in 2023, marking the first such contraction in over three decades.



Economy Minister Robert Habeck addressed the press, attributing the recent uptick in economic activity to the unexpected decline in energy prices. This trend contrasts with the initial surge in energy costs following the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which had precipitated a slowdown in both industrial output and consumer spending. Notably, the forecasted inflation rate for the year anticipates a notable decrease to 2.4 percent on average, following a spike to 5.9 percent in the preceding year.



Despite these somewhat positive indicators, Germany's growth trajectory remains tepid, positioning the country at the lower end of the spectrum among advanced economies. Habeck emphasized that while there is a slight improvement in growth expectations for 2024, the outlook remains cautious. This moderation is attributed to the persisting geopolitical uncertainties, particularly amidst tensions in the Middle East, which continue to exert a significant impact on global trade and economic dynamics.



In summary, while the German government's modest revision of its growth forecast signals a slight uptick in economic prospects, concerns persist regarding the nation's competitiveness and the broader geopolitical landscape. As Germany navigates these challenges, maintaining a cautious outlook remains imperative to navigate the uncertainties that lie ahead.

