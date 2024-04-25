iPhone sales drop significantly in China

(MENAFN) A recent report by Counterpoint Research has revealed a significant decline in Apple's iPhone sales in China during the first quarter of 2024. According to the report, the United States tech giant experienced a 19 percent drop in smartphone sales in the fiercely competitive Chinese market, leading to a shift in its ranking to third place.



The decline in Apple's sales can be attributed to intensified competition from local brands, particularly Huawei, which witnessed a remarkable surge of 69.7 percent in smartphone sales during the same period. Despite facing United States sanctions that severely impacted its global smartphone business, Huawei has emerged as the fourth-largest smartphone maker in China, exerting pressure on established players like Apple.



The overall smartphone market in China, however, experienced modest growth of about 1.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, marking the second consecutive quarter of positive growth for the industry. Vivo claimed the top spot as the leading smartphone vendor in China with a 17.4 percent market share, driven by strong sales of its low-end and mid-end models. Honor followed closely behind with a 16.1 percent share, while Apple trailed with a 15.7 percent share.



Senior Counterpoint analyst Ivan Lam attributed Apple's subdued sales to Huawei's resurgence, particularly in the premium segment, where Apple traditionally holds a strong position. Additionally, Lam noted that replacement demand for Apple devices has been relatively subdued compared to previous years.



The decline in iPhone sales underscores the challenges that Apple faces in maintaining its position in China, which is its third-largest market. Apart from increased competition, Apple has also encountered obstacles due to restrictions imposed by some Chinese companies and government entities, prohibiting the use of its devices as a form of retaliation against United States restrictions on Chinese apps for purported security concerns.

