Italian antitrust regulator fines Amazon USD10.7M

(MENAFN) The Italian Competition and Antitrust Authority has levied a significant fine of ten million euros (equivalent to USD10.7 million) on the American retail behemoth Amazon, citing unfair business practices. The authority's decision comes in response to grievances regarding the automatic setting of the purchase option for numerous products on Amazon's Italian website. Specifically, the default setting was configured to "fixed" instead of "one time," thereby substantially limiting consumer choice and flexibility in purchasing options.



The penalty affects two entities affiliated with Amazon: Amazon Services Europe, headquartered in Luxembourg, and Amazon EU. While Amazon has not contested the fine, it clarified the circumstances surrounding the infraction in Rome. The retail giant emphasized that it is actively addressing the issue to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and uphold consumer rights.



Despite the substantial amount of the fine, it is unlikely to pose a significant financial burden for Amazon. The company's robust financial performance, particularly evident in its profits exceeding $10.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, suggests that the imposed penalty may not substantially impact its bottom line. Nevertheless, the imposition of the fine underscores the Italian authority's commitment to upholding fair competition and safeguarding consumer interests within the retail sector.



Overall, while Amazon may weather the financial repercussions of the fine, the episode serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to regulatory guidelines and maintaining transparency in business operations, particularly in the realm of e-commerce where consumer choice and fair market practices are paramount.

