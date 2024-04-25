Revealing The Elegance Of Cycling: New Tracks And New Dynamics At The 2024 China Cycle

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Suzhou,China – The 32nd edition of China Cycle, themed“New Tracks, New Dynamics, New Journey,” will grandly commence from May 5 to 8, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The event will comprehensively showcase the latest trends in the bicycle and electric bicycle industry, displaying cutting-edge technological innovations and creative achievements, while also introducing new concepts in bicycles for healthier commuting and recreational lifestyles.







1 Scale and Venue Distribution

As a globally renowned event in the two-wheeler industry, the 32nd China Cycle has garnered worldwide attention. To date, nearly 1,500 companies have registered to exhibit, accounting for approximately 7,400 booths. The exhibition features 12 professional pavilions and one outdoor pavilion (namely: W1-W5, E1-E7, and S Pavilion), covering a wide range of themes including complete bicycles and electric bicycles, components, outdoor cycling gear, and electric motorcycles. Specifically, Pavilion E1 focuses on complete bicycle brands, E2 and E3 are dedicated to components, E4 showcases tires and accessories, E5, E6, and E7 concentrate on electric vehicles and related accessories, W1 gathers international brands, W2 displays complete vehicles and components, W3 is dedicated to children's bicycles, W4 focuses on outdoor cycling equipment, and W5 covers electric motorcycles and innovative two-wheeler products. Additionally, Pavilion S, a temporary outdoor exhibition area, should not be missed.

2 Companies and Brands

Numerous well-known companies are eagerly participating, including GIANT, MERIDA, PHOENIX, FOREVER, XIDESHENG, FUJITA, JINLUN, YADEA, TAILG, LUYUAN, and others. Brands from over twenty countries and regions, such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Denmark, the US, Portugal, New Zealand, Pakistan, and India, including DECATHLON, SAMSUNG, SHIMANO, Dutch Mechanics, United Wheels, CATEYE, 3TUCC, ABIMOTA, ABUS, ALLITE, BATCH, and more, contribute to a diverse industrial exchange platform.







3 Event Highlights

Throughout the exhibition, the organizing committee has meticulously planned various enriching activities to foster a vibrant atmosphere at the venue. The Innovation Demonstration Exhibition has been a star event for twelve consecutive editions, consistently capturing industry focus. Over 600 products have stood out in the CHINA CYCLE Innovation Awards. This edition's“Innovation Demonstration Exhibition” saw a surge in registrations, exceeding previous numbers, prompting the organizers to increase the number of gold awards. A total of 15 pieces will receive gold awards, and 55 pieces will receive excellence awards. This exhibition also features a retrospective area of past Innovation Exhibitions, offering visitors the opportunity to admire the pinnacle of industry products.

This edition of China Cycle will also host another demonstration of industry transformation and upgrading. The scope of the demonstration has been expanded to include complete vehicles, transmission systems, braking systems, and electric power-assisted systems, with over thirty exhibits from more than ten companies, including LWTOO, WheelTop, JULONG, SUNRUN, KARASAWA, CHUANGXINWEI, LOFANDI, CZECH, JINLUN, LANCE SOBIKE, among others.

Additionally, China Cycle will arrange an international buyer negotiation session aimed at creating a trade event themed“Precision Matching, Efficient Operation.” The session will feature two rounds of direct engagements covering bicycles and electric bicycle complete vehicles and components, inviting over one hundred overseas buyer representatives from various countries to match with exhibitors, focusing primarily on markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, thereby establishing a distinctive international trade negotiation platform for bicycles and electric bicycles.

For the first time, this edition of the exhibition has established a Bicycle Marketplace Area, where numerous well-known bicycle brands have converged. Each brand captivates visitors with its unique target audience profile and brand story. The brand displays are not merely product exhibitions but are narratives about design, craftsmanship, and lifestyle. The event introductions through interactive experiences and expert explanations allow every attendee to deeply understand the essence and allure of bicycles. Additionally, the organizing committee will continue to host events such as the China Bicycle eSports Championship, electric-assist bicycle test ride areas, and children's bicycle riding experiences, making for a thrilling lineup of activities.







4 Cycle Online Exhibition

During the exhibition, the“China Cycle Online Exhibition Platform” will be launched, featuring over a thousand companies and nearly ten thousand products displayed online. Buyers and enthusiasts can explore the exhibiting companies and their products through the online platform, sparking new business opportunities.

5 Major Initiatives

This edition of the exhibition introduces four major initiatives to enhance the quality of the event: First, global industry organizations are invited to exhibit, strengthening cooperation with renowned media; second, the supply and demand matching service system is optimized to provide a more efficient interactive platform; third, the promotion of industry cross-integration offers an immersive experience in the joy of cycling; fourth, the expansion of the exhibition area allows more companies the opportunity to display.

Bicycles are not just a mode of transportation but also a lifestyle that inspires positive energy. In these brief four days, we will celebrate the annual carnival of the bicycle industry and mark a new starting point for global industry development. Every participant will draw spiritual strength and reap the rewards of their dreams.

The China Cycle Organizing Committee warmly welcomes friends to join us, looking forward to your presence, and together, witness this historic moment!

China Cycle Organizing Committee