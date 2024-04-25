Several military horses caught after going on rampage in London

(MENAFN) A chaotic scene unfolded in the heart of London as several military horses from the Household Cavalry went on a rampage through the streets, leaving a trail of injuries and damage in their wake. The incident, which occurred during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, saw the horses throwing their riders and galloping uncontrollably through central London.



Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as the blood-covered horses collided with cars, buses, and other vehicles, causing panic among pedestrians and motorists alike. Social media was flooded with images and videos showing the aftermath of the rampage, with the horses visibly distressed and injured.



The incident reportedly began when the horses were spooked by noise from a nearby construction site during their routine morning exercise on Horse Guards Parade. In their panicked state, the animals broke free from their handlers and ran wild through the streets of Whitehall and Buckingham Palace Road.



The rampage lasted for nearly two hours and spanned almost ten kilometers, resulting in injuries to at least five people, including three soldiers. One eyewitness recounted seeing a soldier falling from his horse and screaming in pain after the animal collided with a car. Photos and videos circulating online captured the harrowing moments as the horses collided with vehicles and structures, leaving a trail of destruction in their path.



Despite the chaos and injuries, none of the casualties are reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries. However, the incident has raised questions about the safety protocols in place for handling military horses during public exercises and the potential risks posed by such incidents in densely populated urban areas.



As authorities work to assess the aftermath of the rampage and ensure the welfare of the injured horses, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of animals and the importance of vigilance in managing their behavior, particularly in high-traffic areas like central London.

MENAFN25042024000045015687ID1108137259