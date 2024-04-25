American secret service gets ready to safeguard Trump in prison

(MENAFN) Amid ongoing legal proceedings and the looming possibility of incarceration for former President Donald Trump, the United States Secret Service is reportedly taking proactive measures to prepare for various scenarios involving his potential imprisonment. Sources familiar with the matter revealed to the New York Times that discussions have taken place within the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies regarding the logistics and security implications of Trump being placed behind bars.



The developments come in the wake of recent legal hearings where Judge Juan Merchan deliberated on whether to hold Trump in contempt of court over alleged violations of a gag order related to his ongoing trial. The charges against Trump pertain to felony offenses, including the falsification of business records to conceal payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.



While Judge Merchan has yet to announce a decision on the matter, prosecutors have accused Trump of flouting the gag order by attacking witnesses and individuals associated with the case on social media. In response, they have sought fines for the former president.



In anticipation of potential legal outcomes that could result in Trump's incarceration, officials from the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies reportedly convened a meeting last week to strategize on how to transport and safeguard Trump if he is ordered to be placed in a holding cell within the courthouse.



The reported preparations underscore the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the legal proceedings involving a former United States president. As Trump's legal battles continue to unfold, the Secret Service's contingency planning highlights the agency's role in ensuring the safety and security of individuals under its protection, even in the event of legal entanglements.

