Akhlaquna Winners Instilling Good Morals In Their Peers

Doha, Qatar:

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Akhlaquna initiative continues to recognise and impact personalities who exemplify ethical traits and contribute to initiatives and projects that positively impact society.

Yesterday, 2024 Akhlaquna Awards were given across four categories: the Akhlaquna Junior and Youth Awards, for ages 7-14 and 14-18, respectively; the Akhlaquna individual contribution award; and the Akhlaquna Appreciation Award for GCC individuals.

The initiative is inspired by the noble teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), such as mercy, tolerance, honesty, generosity, humility, trustworthiness, justice, and equality. It was launched by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, in 2017.

The Peninsula spoke to some of this year's Akhlaquna Award winners who were involved in initiatives to create awareness, help people, and promote the importance of morals. At a very young age, they are actively dedicated to instilling good morals in their peers through diverse projects and activities.

They expressed the desire to continue to inspire others with their positive initiatives.

“I'm very happy to receive the award, and I thank everyone who helped me,” said nine-year-old Khalifa Mohamed Al Binali, who received the award in the junior category as recognition for his work helping vulnerable individuals in society and his contribution to creating awareness about Islam and Qatar among FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 visitors.

“I helped many people. I gave stuff to workers to survive during summer and winter. I also helped people with cancer. I want to continue this work; I feel like there is a lot of stuff that I haven't touched,” said Khalifa, who aims to become a doctor and serve sick people.

Khalifa's parents have been supportive of his good work. His father, Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Binali, said,“When he was five years old, we figured that he was smart. He told me and his mother that he wanted to volunteer and help people. We support him in all means and take him to all places where he wishes to do good work.”

Another junior category winner, Hissa Al Mohanadi, was recognised for her initiatives to help children with diabetes, promote the Arabic language, and protect the environment.

“I am proud to receive the Akhlaquna award, and I want to inspire others. I encourage other kids to promote good morals and take the initiative to help people,” said Hissa.

“I want to become a pediatrician and help the sick children,” she added.

Khalifa Al Binali took the initiative to create awareness about Arab and Qatar history and give the visitors a glimpse of the Qatari hospitality for the World Cup visitors.

“Hundreds of thousands of visitors have visited Qatar during the World Cup. I shared information about Arab and Qatari history with visitors from different countries and cultures. I also distributed Qatari food prepared by his grandmother,” he said.

“I feel so proud and happy about winning the award. I need to continue doing good work. I invite all the kids to participate in the Akhlaquna initiative, an H H Sheikha Moza initiative,” said Khalifa.

11-year-old Lolwa Al Muhanadi has initiated efforts to promote antiracism at her school and written books promoting the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

“My school has students of many nationalities, and I initiated a discussion with them about the importance of antiracism. I have also written four books and want to continue promoting morals,” said Lolwa.

“I'm very proud of myself for winning the Akhlaquna Award. I want to tell others always to follow their dreams, and nothing is impossible,” she added.

Jassim Khamis Al Meraikhi, a winner of the Akhlaquna Youth Award, has written two pieces of fiction in Arabic and English promoting good morals and sustainability practices.

“Both were stories about important topics we need to raise awareness about, such as sustainability and ethics. My aim is to spread the message through fiction and make an impact on the reader,” he said.

Expressing his pride in receiving the award, Jassim said,“Akhlaquna celebrates people who give back to their communities and embody moral values by highlighting the link between knowledge and morality.”