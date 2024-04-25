IAF's Surveillance Aircraft Crashes Near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Court Of Inquiry Ordered (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) met with an accident near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Thursday during a routine training sortie.

According to IAF, no damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A court of inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.

"One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force posted on X.