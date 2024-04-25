               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IAF's Surveillance Aircraft Crashes Near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Court Of Inquiry Ordered (WATCH)


4/25/2024 4:00:26 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) met with an accident near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Thursday during a routine training sortie.
According to IAF, no damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A court of inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.

"One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force posted on X.

MENAFN25042024007385015968ID1108137241

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search