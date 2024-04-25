Sandalwood's 'Kenda' Movie Bags Spot At Prestigious 14Th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival In Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As a mark of triumph for the Sandalwood film industry, the Kannada movie "Kenda" has clinched a coveted spot at the esteemed 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival set to unfold in Delhi. The festival, renowned for its discerning selection process, presents a significant opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their craft and gain recognition on a national stage.

"Kenda," directed by Sahadev Kelavadi and produced by Roopa Rao of "Gantumoote" fame, has already sparked intrigue with its teaser, offering a glimpse into a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of factory life. The film delves into the consequences of a pivotal decision, navigating themes of social dynamics and personal choices with finesse.

Kelavadi, the director, first pitched the storyline to Rao several years ago, capturing her attention with its depth and resonance. Their collaboration has now borne fruit with the film's selection for the prestigious festival, marking a significant milestone in their cinematic journey.

Scheduled for its Indian premiere on April 30, "Kenda" is poised to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances. The ensemble cast, including BV Bharat, Pranav Sridhar, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Vinod Sushil, promises a riveting cinematic experience.

One of the highlights of the film is its musical score, composed by Rithvik Kaykini, son of renowned lyricist Jayanth Kaykini. Renowned musician V Harikrishna has lauded Rithvik's work, underscoring the quality and depth of the film's soundtrack.

Reflecting on the journey leading up to the festival selection, Rao expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase Kannada cinema on a prestigious platform. She emphasized the meticulous attention to quality and craftsmanship that went into crafting "Kenda," underscoring the dedication of the entire team. Looking ahead, the team behind "Kenda" is gearing up for a theatrical release in June, aiming to reach a wider audience and further cement its place in the annals of Sandalwood cinema.

