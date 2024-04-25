Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi Responds To Insulting Language Used By Rahul Gandhi Against Him (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 25) addressed the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, urging people not to be perturbed by derogatory remarks made by Congress "shehzada" Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi stressed the stark contrast between the BJP as "Kaamdaar" (worker) and the Congress as "Naamdaar" (dynast), asserting that insults from the latter were nothing new for workers like him who hail from humble backgrounds.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I request with folded hands that people should not be upset and angry with the insulting remarks of the Congress“shehzada” against me. We are "Kaamdaar" and he has a "Naamdaar", there is nothing new as "Naamdaars" have insulted the "Kaamdaars" from years."

Lok Sabha elections 2024: ECI cracks down on hate speech; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi under scrutiny

"So people should not waste time on him and move on. He (Rahul Gandhi) is so upset and disturbed that he will be more insulting to us in days to some. We are common people, I have come from poor background so such insults are not new for me," PM Modi said.

While the Prime Minister sought to deflect attention from the verbal sparring, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has plunged into action over alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP and the Congress have traded accusations of stoking animosity and divisiveness based on religion, caste, community, or language.

In response to these allegations, the ECI has invoked section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, initially holding the party presidents accountable for reigning in their star campaigners' conduct.

BJP President JP Nadda and INC President Mallikarjuna Kharge have engaged in the preliminary exchange regarding MCC allegations against Modi and Gandhi. The ECI has stipulated a deadline for response by 11 AM on April 29.

Congress Rae Bareli ticket suspense: Both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi eyeing ticket, say sources

The Lok Sabha elections unfolded in seven phases, with the first phase concluding on April 19. As the second phase kicks off on April 26, subsequent phases are slated for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Results for all 543 Lok Sabha seats are earmarked for announcement on June 4.