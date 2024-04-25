Macron plans on replacing von der Leyen

(MENAFN) According to sources cited by Bloomberg, French President Emmanuel Macron is purportedly engaging in discussions with other European Union leaders with the aim of replacing Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission. Von der Leyen, currently preparing for elections in less than two months to secure another five-year term, has faced criticism from Macron, who was instrumental in her appointment to the top European Union position.



Macron has openly expressed dissatisfaction with von der Leyen's leadership of the European Union Commission, stating that the presidency should prioritize defending the general interest and avoid over-politicization. His remarks in Brussels last month underscored his concerns regarding the direction of the commission under von der Leyen's stewardship.



Sources familiar with the discussions indicate that Macron has been exploring potential candidates to succeed von der Leyen, with former Italian Prime Minister and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi emerging as a prominent contender. However, it remains uncertain whether Macron's purported efforts to replace von der Leyen are genuine or merely a tactic to leverage concessions from her in the future.



The dynamics surrounding von der Leyen's potential replacement highlight the complexities of European Union politics and the delicate balance of power among member states. Macron's involvement in the selection process, alongside then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in nominating von der Leyen for the European Union Commission presidency in 2019 underscores the significant role played by key European leaders in shaping the direction of the Union.



As discussions unfold behind closed doors, the future leadership of the European Commission remains uncertain, with potential implications for the European Union's policy agenda and institutional dynamics. The outcome of Macron's purported efforts to replace von der Leyen will likely have far-reaching ramifications for the European Union and its member states.

MENAFN25042024000045015687ID1108137218