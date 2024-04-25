Survey shows majority of US citizens believe Washington too generous to foreign partners

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports reveals that a significant portion of American voters perceive the United States as overly generous in its allocation of taxpayer funds to foreign partners, including countries like Israel and Ukraine. The poll, conducted among 1,126 likely voters from April 16 to 18, indicates that approximately 57 percent of respondents believe the United States government is spending "too much" on foreign aid.



The survey comes in the wake of President Joe Biden's signing of a USD95 billion funding package, a substantial portion of which is earmarked for foreign assistance, particularly to Ukraine. Under this new legislation, Ukraine is set to receive $48 billion in weapons and other forms of aid, while an additional USD23 billion will be allocated to replenish the Pentagon's depleted stocks.



Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and security concerns, a considerable segment of the American public, roughly 47 percent, voiced opposition to the perceived level of aid provided to Ukraine, indicating a belief that the allocation is excessive. Interestingly, approximately 20 percent of respondents expressed a desire for even greater expenditure in this regard.



The survey also shed light on attitudes towards United States aid to Israel, revealing a more mixed perspective among respondents. While 49 percent deemed the USD14 billion allocated to Israel under the new funding package as either "about right" or "not enough," indicating some level of support, there remains a significant portion of the population with reservations regarding the extent of aid provided.



These findings coincide with broader trends indicating a shift in public opinion regarding United States military aid, particularly towards Ukraine. A CBS News/YouGov survey conducted earlier in the month revealed a decline in support for arming Kiev, with just 53 percent of United States adults in favor of providing military assistance, down from 72 percent recorded two years prior.



Interestingly, attitudes towards Ukraine aid appear to be influenced by broader ideological and geopolitical perspectives. Support for such assistance was found to be highest among Americans who believe in the United State's "responsibility to promote democracy" globally, underscoring the nuanced factors shaping public opinion on foreign aid allocation.



Overall, the survey highlights the complexities and divergent viewpoints within American society regarding the appropriate level of foreign aid expenditure, particularly in the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions and evolving international dynamics.

